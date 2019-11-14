e-paper
Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

UP CM promises revenue village status to three forest-dwellers’ settlements

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday promised to award revenue village status to three forest-dwellers’ villages located inside the Bhira and Gola forest ranges in Kheri.

“Awarding revenue village status would help provide the ‘Vantangias’ (forest-dwellers) basic amenities like roads and power which they were deprived of since independence,” he said.

“These (Vantangias) are Indian citizens and have equal rights to basic amenities,” he added.

Adityanath made the promise while inaugurating Agriculture Degree College in Jamunabad area of Gola tehsil, about 20 km away from the district headquarters.

He asked the Kheri district magistrate to submit a proposal for the revenue village status for three villages in consultation with Kheri MPs and legislators.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Kheri MP Ajay Kumar Mishra and Dhaurhara MP Rekha Verma, Gola BJP legislator Arvind Giri, BJP district president Lokendra Pratap Singh and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, chief minister inaugurated the Agriculture Degree College, which is affiliated with the Chandra Shekhar Azad Agriculture University, Kanpur.

In his inaugural address, Adityanath said, “The BJP, after coming to power in UP in 2017, ended the stagnation caused by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in the state in their 15-year regime.”

“My government’s hard work is reflected in the welfare of youths, farmers and the progress of agriculture.”

“Now, youths are getting jobs in a transparent manner with no discrimination on the basis of caste or religion,” he said.

“Our government had ordered to set up purchase centres on demand of farmers and their dues must be transferred to their bank accounts within 72 hours,” he added.

Adityanath described Gola Gokarnanath as a city housing the ‘jyotirling’of Lord Shiva. He promised to ‘develop Gola town as a centre of tourism and employment generation’.

During his brief halt at Jamunabad (Gola), Adityanath performed ‘annaprashan’ of a child by feeding him with ‘kheer’. He also felicitated some farmers.

