UP Cong works out strategy for 10-day stir against ‘slowdown’

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:15 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s new state team, which has been appointed to lead the party to accomplish Mission UP 2022, held its first meeting on Thursday and worked out a strategy to hold a 10-day agitation from November 5, to 15 against ‘economic slowdown’.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu chaired the meeting of the new team that also decided to ensure that all the district party committees were constituted soon.

“The district congress committees will be smaller in size and have representation of local socio-economic equations. Preference will be given to the youths with the fighting spirit,” said Lallu.

About the 10-day agitation programme that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced against economic slowdown, Lallu said rising crime graph, need for remunerative prices to farmers, loan waiver, rising power tariff, corruption in cooperative societies and illegal mining were some of the issues that would remain the focus of the Congress agitation in the coming days.

Lallu said all the members of the nearly 40-member UPCC attended Thursday’s meeting, adding that the new UPCC office bearers were allocated work.

He said the UPCC general secretaries were made incharge of zones while the UPCC secretaries were appointed incharge of districts.

CONG PAYS TRIBUTE TO INDIRA, PATEL

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Thursday held various programmes to mark death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi as the 35th Balidan Diwas and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the iron man of India. UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu led the partymen in paying homage to Indira Gandhi at UPCC headquarters here. Lallu garlanded former PM’s statue and a two-minute silence was, thereafter, observed there. Lallu also garlanded statues of Patel and Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO Park and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue at Hazratganj crossing here.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 21:15 IST