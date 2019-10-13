e-paper
UP govt school kidsto enjoy excursionsto other dists, states

  Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:40 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
PRAYAGRAJ: Government primary and upper primary school students will now get to know their home state, Uttar Pradesh, and the country better through all-expenses paid guided academic tours.

With most children in these schools hailing from rural background and being of weaker sections of society, for majority of them it would be their first such outing aimed at helping to broaden their horizons and better understand the numerous avenues open to them, said a senior state education department official.

These visits would jointly be funded by the union ministry of human resource development (MHRD) and UP government, bringing these students at par with their convent school counterparts, added the official requesting anonymity.

The initiative received a go-ahead from the project approval board (PAB) of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan held at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi recently.

The sheer scale of the initiative can be gauged from the fact that while the plan is to spend over Rs 1.87 crore on these trips; around Rs 3,000 per student has been earmarked for taking 750 secondary school students on these trips out of the state and another Rs 200 per student to take 67,707 students on trips to other districts within the state, said the official.

Teachers of these schools have welcomed the step.

“Educational tours play a vital role in educating students at all levels, be it primary, upper primary or secondary and even college level. The students will get an opportunity to visit different places, see different monuments, institutions and museums and thereby understand their country, experience different cultures and traditions, which will greatly contribute to bettering their personality and knowledge,” said Indu Singh, principal, Government Girls Intermediate College, Prayagraj.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:40 IST

India News