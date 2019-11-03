UPPSC makes screening test must for every direct recruitment

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:46 IST

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to conduct a screening test for even those posts which are being filled on an interview basis only in Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC officials maintain the step is aimed at ensuring that only best available candidates bag these jobs.

The decision will, however, not be applicable for recruitments for specialized posts like principals and professors of state government-run medical colleges.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish said the decision was taken at a recent meeting of the commission.

He said the step also means that every applicant would at least get one chance to prove his mettle for a selection process.

Earlier, the commission used to conduct screening test for the posts numbering 50 or more and for which the total number of applicants remained 20 times the number of total vacant posts.

For other direct recruitments, a panel of the commission used to finalise a merit list based on academic performance of the applicants and only those in the top of it were called for an interview. However this screening test would now level the playing field, he said.

The step would specially help candidates who have completed their academics from government-run institutions and get less mark as compared to the more liberal private institutions.

Earlier, different groups of youngsters appearing in recruitment exams conducted by the commission have also repeatedly raised this issue before UPPSC officials.

The step has been welcomed by most competitive/recruitment exam candidates who maintain that the move would also further curb corruption in the commission. In the past, many a direct recruitments conducted by the commission have drawn allegations of corruption right in the merit list finalization process as well as the interview round.

The step is being viewed as yet another move of the new chairman of UPPSC Prabhat Kumar to ensure transparent recruitments by the commission for all level of posts and free UPPSC of its past trend of inviting controversies and allegations over its handling of different recruitment processes.