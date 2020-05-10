UPRERA to hear final arguments through video conferencing

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:18 IST

After it successfully conducted the first public hearing through video conferencing, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has planned to hold final arguments of cases through video conferencing as well.

“Presently under E-courts we are getting information and replies from complainant and builder online. They are called at UPRERA office only once for making final arguments. Now, this process will be conducted through video conferencing in view of lockdown restrictions. This will ensure that cases are disposed off and allottees get relief,” said UPRERA Chairman Rajive Kumar on Sunday.

Kumar said UPRERA officials were scanning records and cases that have reached the final stage of arguments.

“We are also planning to hold conciliation meetings through video conferencing and resolve the complaints through mutual agreements,” said Kumar.

On the first public videoconferencing hearing, Kumar said, “On Friday, 30 people had registered for the programme. It started at 3pm and ended at 4.45pm. I am listened to complaints and queries and responded to them.”

During lockdown, public hearing via video conference will be held thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3pm.

For participating in public hearing one has to register at the UPRERA website. The complainant will be informed about the schedule through SMS.

Second year extension to builders

The UPRERA Chairman clarified that builders can get second year extension only under force majure conditions (where an unforeseen circumstance affects projects). For this the developer has to apply online for any extension of completion period.

UPRERA Chairman Rajive Kumar said, “Developers submit their project details with project completion date. If builder is unable to complete the project within the stipulated period, they can get one year extension on payment of stipulated fees as per UPRERA act.”

However, according to UP RERA Act, there is no provision for extension for a project beyond one year. “Under Force Majeure conditions, second year extension can be granted which can be applied online,” said Kumar.