UPSRTC hikes bus fare by 10 paise per km

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:26 IST

Lucknow: Travelling in the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses will now burn a bigger hole in passengers’ pocket.

The UPSRTC board of directors on Friday gave its nod for the proposal seeking hike in bus fare by 10 paise per km, per passenger. The increased fare will, however, come into effect after the approval by the State Transport Authority (STA), a formality that is likely to be done in a day or two.

The decision was taken at the board’s 226th meeting chaired by principal secretary (Transport) and UPSRTC chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh, managing director Raj Shekhar, special secretary (Transport) Akhilesh Kumar Mishra besides other officials.

The UPSRTC has justified the hike saying it was overdue to compensate the rising cost of fuel. “ The fare hike has been done to bear the fuel cost that has gone up over last two years when the fare was revised last and also to fund the increase in salary and other allowances of employees,” a UPSRTC spokesman said.

Around 95% of the UPSRTC’s total income comes from the bus fare that fetched to it a revenue of ₹4,500 crore during 2018-19. The UPSRTC, according to sources, was among the country’s state transport undertakings (STUs) charging the highest bus fare.

The board also gave its consent to the proposal for regularization of services of 710 contractual workers. The board asked the corporation to send a proposal in this regard to the state government immediately.

Other proposals cleared by the board included digitization of all UPSRTC records within next six months, implementation of e-office system in the UPSRTC headquarters, payment of pending dearness allowances to employees costing ₹43 crore and preparation of an action plan to move UPSRTC bus stations out of urban areas where traffic jam is a problem.