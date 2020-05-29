US-based NRI, 3 fliers from Mumbai test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali

cities

Updated: May 29, 2020 03:51 IST

A 32-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) from the United States of America (USA) and three others who flew into Chandigarh International Airport from Mumbai on domestic flights tested positive of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the count to 110 in the district.

The NRI had been quarantined since May 20 at the Meritorious School. A resident of Humayun Nagar in Dera Bassi, he had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and reached Mohali by road after which district administration officials quarantined him.

The other three included two men, aged 32 and 30 years from Sector 67 and Phase-10, respectively, and a 29-year-old woman from Zirakpur. All of them came in from Mumbai on May 25, the day flight services resumed after the Covid-19 lockdown. The health department had taken random samples at Chandigarh International Airport.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said all four patients, including the NRI, had been moved to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Their contacts had been traced and their samples would be taken tomorrow. Information about patients from other districts had been passed on to the authorities concernced, he added.

Five other fliers from different districts who tested positive included two from Ludhiana, one each from Patiala, Barnala and Jalandhar. Their samples were also taken at the airport.

Meanwhile, about 252 passengers belonging Mohali district landing at Chandigarh International Airport have been home quarantined.

Giving details, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said 495 passengers arrived in seven flights on May 25. Of this, 223 were from Punjab and 57 from Mohali. On May 26, six flights carried 419 passengers, of which 193 were from Punjab and 69 from Mohali. On May 27, out of 530 passengers, 228 were from Punjab and 62 from Mohali. The five flights that arrived on May 28 carried 512 passengers, including 208 from Punjab and 64 from Mohali.

Just one connecting flight came in from the US via Delhi with 100 passengers, including 61 from Punjab and five from Mohali.

According to health department protocols, all passengers flying in from abroad have been put in institutional/hotel quarantine while domestic passengers have been home quarantined. Those from other states and districts have been sent to their respective destinations for quarantine.