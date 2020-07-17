e-paper
Use money from PMC fixed deposits to buy medical equipment: Opposition

Use money from PMC fixed deposits to buy medical equipment: Opposition

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:28 IST
PUNE The opposition parties in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have appealed to the municipal commissioner to dissolve the fix deposits of the civic body and purchase ventilators and other medical equipment amid the rising Covid-19 positive cases in the city.

Opposition party leader Deepali Dhumal, Congress leader Aba Bagul, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More have jointly written a letter to the municipal commissioner.

Bagul said, “Many PMC clinics and hospitals are lying idle. The civic body needs funds to purchase necessary medical equipment and install them. The fixed deposits of the civic body can be utilised for this purpose.”

“The local self-government has to handle the health crises and the ruling party is failing at it,” said Bagul.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in power in PMC has asked the Central government to intervene and take control of the city.

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah regarding the issue.

“The situation in Pune is critical and the state government has failed to handle the crisis. The central government should intervene and take control of the city,” said Shirole.

“The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) which is ruling in the centre has failed to handle the crisis,” said Shirole.

