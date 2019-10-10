Vandals damage six vehicles in front of NCP corporator’s house in Ramwadi

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:16 IST

Unidentified miscreants damaged vehicles parked in front of Nationalist Congress Party corporator Ashok Kamble’s residence in Ramwadi on Thursday morning.

The windshields of four autorickshaws, one car and a tempo van were damaged by the vandals, an act which took place between 3am and 5am, according to Wanowrie police officials.

Assistant police inspector Asaram Shete visited the spot immediately after the incident and the police have lodged a case.

Police inspector Krantikumar Patil said that investigation is underway to identify the vandals. There were no witnesses since the incident happened early in the morning or close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to get a clear picture of the incident, Patil said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:16 IST