e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Vandals damage six vehicles in front of NCP corporator’s house in Ramwadi

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Unidentified miscreants damaged vehicles parked in front of Nationalist Congress Party corporator Ashok Kamble’s residence in Ramwadi on Thursday morning.

The windshields of four autorickshaws, one car and a tempo van were damaged by the vandals, an act which took place between 3am and 5am, according to Wanowrie police officials.

Assistant police inspector Asaram Shete visited the spot immediately after the incident and the police have lodged a case.

Police inspector Krantikumar Patil said that investigation is underway to identify the vandals. There were no witnesses since the incident happened early in the morning or close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to get a clear picture of the incident, Patil said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:16 IST

top news
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Oct 10, 2019 18:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News