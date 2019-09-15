Vasai residents assault dog for ‘stealing chicken’

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:58 IST

A group of locals allegedly assaulted a male stray dog in Vasai’s Chulna hamlet on Thursday as they wanted to teach him a lesson for stealing chickens.

Manickpur police on Friday registered a case against the unknown locals under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11(1)(a) of the Animal Cruelty Act,1960.

According to the police, the accused pelted stones at the dog and hit his head with floor tiles. They had even tied a noose around the dog’s neck and threw him near a nullah, and continued to pelt stones. After Theodor D’costa, an animal activist learnt of the incident, he called up an animal ambulance and rushed the injured dog to SPCA Hospital, Thane.

“We have sent a team to the SPCA Hospital, Thane, and will arrest the accused soon,” said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station.

Mitesh Jain, District Animal Welfare Officer, Vasai said he had received a call from D’costa, alerting him of the incident. “When confronted, the locals alleged that the stray was attempting to steal a few chickens from their residence and in order “to teach the dog a lesson,” they tried to kill it,” said Jain.

