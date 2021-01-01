e-paper
Home / Cities / Vasai woman drowns 45-day-old infant daughter in drum, arrested

Vasai woman drowns 45-day-old infant daughter in drum, arrested

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:33 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
The accused had delivered twin girls and was allegedly being taunted by her in-laws for not giving birth to a boy.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her 45-day-old infant daughter by drowning her in a water drum. The drum was located on the mezzanine floor of her Pachubunder house in Vasai East on Wednesday evening.

The accused had delivered twin girls and was allegedly being taunted by her in-laws for not giving birth to a boy.

On Wednesday afternoon, one of the twin girls went missing and the grandmother rushed to the Vasai Gaon police station. “A kidnapping case was in the process of being registered when we received an anonymous call that the girl’s body was floating in the water drum located in the loft of the house. We rushed to the spot and recovered the body,” said Kalyanrao Karpe, senior inspector, Vasai police station.

“We questioned the accused who confessed to the crime. The woman said that she as she and her sister-in-law both had only daughters, her mother-in-law would allegedly taunt her, saying that there was no male heir to carry forward the family name,” said Karpe. The accused claimed that she was also irritated that the infant cry all day, said the officer. The woman’s husband is a fish labourer (khalasi) on a trawler, and he had gone for a fishing trip at the time of the incident.

“We have arrested the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was produced before the Vasai court on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody for five days,” said Karpe. The post mortem report is awaited but prima facie the baby died due to drowning inside the drum, said the officer.

