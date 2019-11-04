e-paper
Vegetable vendor attacks rival with knife over Sinhgad road sales spot

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Sinhagad road police have arrested a vegetable vendor and his accomplice for attacking another vendor with a knife on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Wadgaon budurk. The victim has been identified as Sunil Yadav. The complaint, has filed by the victim’s 27-year-old wife, has been registered against Yogesh Devram Kamble (21), a resident of Hingane Khurd, and Vijay Ganesh Deolekar (22), a resident of Dhayari. The duo has been arrested by the police.

According to the complaint, Sunil Yadav used to park his vegetable cart in front of Modern sweets on Sinhagad road, which angered vegetable vendor Kamble, who did not want him to run his vegetable business from the spot as it amounted to stiff competition.

Kamble told Yadav that if he was found parking his handcart in that earmarked area, he should be prepared for dire consequences and assaulted him physically. Following the incident, Yadav lodged a formal complaint regarding the assault.

Angered over the complaint, Kamble and Deolekar hid outside Yadav’s residence with the intention of attacking him. The duo attacked him with a knife as soon as he left his house. Yadav’s wife intervened and sustained a deep cut on her left hand as a result. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Nandkishor Shelke, police inspector, Sinhagad road police station stated that the accused has a murder case registered to his name. “ We have arrested them and they will be produced in the court. Further investigation is going on,” he said.

A case under Sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ) and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Besides, they have been booked under relevant sections of arms act and Maharashtra Police Act.

