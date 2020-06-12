e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ventilators delivered to Thane by Central Railway, India Post from Nagpur in 24 hours

Ventilators delivered to Thane by Central Railway, India Post from Nagpur in 24 hours

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:50 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Railway along with India Post Railway Parcel Service, in a door-to-door service, delivered two ventilators from Bajajnagar Nagpur to Thane’s Regional Mental Hospital on Tuesday within 24 hours.

“Due to the lockdown, individuals and commercial establishments are finding it difficult to transport their large-size consignments, containing essential and other items. Keeping this in view, special parcel trains are being operated by CR. The zonal railway, along with Maharashtra Postal Circle, have synergised the capabilities of India Post and railways within the state by offering India Post Railway Parcel Service,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

The service is available between Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur cities.

top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Delhi’s missing man again goes missing in Goa after testing Covid positive
Delhi’s missing man again goes missing in Goa after testing Covid positive
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In