Ventilators delivered to Thane by Central Railway, India Post from Nagpur in 24 hours

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:50 IST

The Central Railway along with India Post Railway Parcel Service, in a door-to-door service, delivered two ventilators from Bajajnagar Nagpur to Thane’s Regional Mental Hospital on Tuesday within 24 hours.

“Due to the lockdown, individuals and commercial establishments are finding it difficult to transport their large-size consignments, containing essential and other items. Keeping this in view, special parcel trains are being operated by CR. The zonal railway, along with Maharashtra Postal Circle, have synergised the capabilities of India Post and railways within the state by offering India Post Railway Parcel Service,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

The service is available between Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur cities.