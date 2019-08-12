Videos of thieves stealing from motorcyclists on busy traffic junction prompts police case

delhi

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:35 IST

Videos of a group of young men stealing from bags of motorcyclists caught in traffic jams in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar prompted the police to register a case of theft.

Two such videos showed a group of at least four men loitering near a metro pillar, then one of them following unsuspecting motorcyclists to open their backpacks and trying to steal.

Both the videos purportedly showed the same group of men at the same junction in Uttam Nagar.

In one scene, an attempt to steal was given up after spotting a policeman on a motorcycle. Whether the thieves managed to steal anything in the two cases was unclear. The videos were recorded last week by a local businessman who was aware of the modus operandi, a police officer said.

A statement released by the police said that the location of the crime falls in the jurisdiction of Bindapur police station where a case of theft was registered on Monday after the videos emerged.

“Police teams have been formed to identify and trace the thieves. We will be able to catch them soon,” said the police statement.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 21:17 IST