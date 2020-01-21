e-paper
Vigilance nabs Tarn Taran ASI taking ₹10,000 in bribe

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
A vigilance department team arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mehal Singh, in-charge of Thora police post in Tarn Taran, red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 in bribe from Baldev Singh Mahant, of Noordi Adda in the town. In his complaint, Baldev had alleged, “My sister-in-law Surjit Kaur along with Yadwinder Singh had thrashed me over a minor dispute. I lodged a complaint, but the ASI sought bribe to take action.” Amritsar vigilance SSP Parampal Singh said the accused had been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station. He added a team under DSP Kuldeep Singh had carried out the arrest.

COP HELD TAKING ₹5,000 BRIBE

The Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday nabbed a reader of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Jalandhar west, while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a resident for clearing his application for a travel agency licence. The team led by DSP (vigilance) Nirajan Singh nabbed assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar red-handed. SSP (vigilance) Daljinder Singh Dhillon said he received a complaint that the ASI was demanding bribe from one Rahul. After verifying the facts, a trap was laid.

