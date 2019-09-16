Vincent’s claim ZP football title with 3-0 win over Bishop’s Camp

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:38 IST

PUNE After a two-week delay due to rain and poor pitch conditions, the Dobarwadi ground was deemed fit to conduct the final of the Zilla Parishad Boys’ under-14 football tournament, on Monday.

No major upset in the tournament saw The Bishop’s School, Camp, take on St Vincent’s School in the final, with the latter emerging victorious, 3-0.

A thoroughly one-sided game handed Vincent’s an easy victory over their opponents who seemed to struggle after losing their top defender to injury in the initial stage of the match.

Vincent’s did not sit back and hit Bishop’s with a barrage of attacks in the first five minutes of the game.

Vincent’s striker Kyle Molen received the ball inside the box, from the left flank, which caught the goalkeeper off-guard, but Molen’s effort was blocked brilliantly by Bishop’s defender Caleb Songate. In an effort to deny Vincent’s the opener, Songate suffered a nasty injury on his nose, and was bleeding on the pitch, before eventually coming off to receive proper medical treatment.

After losing their best defender, Songate, The Bishop’s defence was shaky, yet the Vincentians could not take an early lead as they were let down mainly by poor finishing and a few good challenges from the Bishop’s defence.

Bishopites Pranav Kakade and Aditya Chandgude were able to stop a few quick attacks from Vincent’s. In the other half of the pitch, Vincent’s skipper and left back, Ayush Shewale was in top form. The teenager was solely responsible for putting an end to three Bishop’s counter-attacks, which also ensured that they did not have a single shot at goal in the first half.

While Bishop’s found it impossible to lodge an attack, Vincent’s attacks were coming in waves. Their attackers Om Nikam and Hamza Motiwala were constantly pressing and pushing the nervy Bishop’s defence back into their box.

Nikam paced down the left flank on a couple of occasions in the first half, during which he managed to ease past two defenders, but the quality of the final pass was not good enough and Vincent’s had to settle for a corner on both occasions.

Vincent’s saw another chance go in vain as Nikam’s glancing header from a corner was on target, but saved by Bishop’s keeper Shiva Deshmukh. Shortly after the clearance, the attack switched from left to right, as Hamza Motiwala tried to cut inside from the right flank. The youngster looked hungry for a goal, but failed to get on the score-sheet. In the entire first half, Bishop’s failed to register a shot on target while Vincent’s were left frustrated with their complacent final touch.

However, Vincent’s did manage to take the lead in the final minute of the first half. Molen’s strike struck the hand of a Bishop’s defender inside the box, and the referee instantly pointed towards the spot. Nikam stepped up to take the penalty and slotted it in the bottom right corner of the goal. Vincent’s were finally in possession of a well deserved lead at half time as the whistle blew right after the penalty was converted.

A goal in the final minute of the first half disrupted Bishop’s momentum. Three minutes into the second half, Vincent’s doubled their lead as Hamza Motiwala slotted the ball into an empty net.

The attack started from the right flank as Faris Shaikh whipped the ball in towards Nikam. Nikam’s shot was well saved, but the ricochet landed straight into Motiwala’s feet, who was left completely unmarked inside the box, right in-front of goal.

Nikam found himself in a one-on-one situation against the goalkeeper, but his effort was saved as the flag went up really late to indicate that Nikam was in an offside position and had he scored, the goal would not have counted.

Shortly after the attack, Vincent’s won a free-kick near the box. Ayush Shewale stepped up to take it. Shewale’s effort was brilliantly struck and hit the underside of the crossbar, but did not cross the line, as Nikam tried to head it in, but only managed to see his effort flying over the bar.

Vincent’s did not allow Bishop’s to launch a single attack throughout the game. With six minutes left on the clock, Vincent’s added a third and their final goal of the game courtesy of Kevin Chatterjee, who caught the exhausted Bishop’s defence napping and calmly slotted the ball past the keeper into the bottom right corner.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 18:38 IST