Viral infections, allergies on rise, says doctors

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:19 IST

As the temperature dropped to its lowest for the season on Friday, hospitals across Mumbai reported an increase in the number of viral infection cases and allergies. Medical experts have advised Mumbaiites to take precautionary steps to prevent seasonal infections.

The outpatient departments (OPD) of the four major civic-run hospitals – King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital (Parel); Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion); Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, (Vile Parle); and BYL Nair Hospital (Mumbai Central) reported a 5-7% rise in viral infection cases.

“In the past five days, the number of patients visiting our OPDs has increased owing to the change in the weather. Most of them are children and senior citizens,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, director of the four hospitals.

At private hospitals, the patient count in OPDs increased by 15%. Dr Manjusha Agarwal, general physician, Global Group of Hospitals, said, “Cold weather can create problems for lungs. As cold air is dry, people with respiratory ailments and asthma as well as pregnant women must take more precautions during winters.”

The number of cases of chest allergies has also increased, said hospitals. Doctors cautioned people from going out for walks, owing to pollution.

“Cases of winter allergies have increased in most cities across the country. During winters, pollutants come closer to the earth’s surface, which increases the pollution levels. Thus, people develop allergic reactions and suffer from running nose and watery eyes,” said Dr Neeraj Tulara, consultant, general medicine, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

Doctors have advised pregnant women to take extra precautions.

“Pregnant women are susceptible to accruing viral infections. Thus, they must take flu shots to prevent any ailments,” said Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.