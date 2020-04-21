Volunteer beaten up for objecting to 8 men playing cards amid lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:52 IST

Greater Noida:

A 26-year-old man was beaten up allegedly by eight persons for objecting to playing cards during the lockdown at Sakipur village in Surajpur.

The victim, Sachin Kumar, is a volunteer for community kitchen being run to feed needy people in Greater Noida, the police said, adding that the incident took place on Monday evening when he was returning home.

Sachin is a resident of Sakipur village. His father Yashpal Singh filed a complaint at Surajpur police station on Tuesday.

Singh said that Sachin was returning home after attending a community kitchen in the neighbourhood in Sector Zeta 1. “A group of eight persons were playing cards in the neighbourhood and they were violating lockdown guidelines. My son advised them that they should maintain social distancing and stay indoor,” he said.

Singh said that this led to a heated argument with his son and the suspects. “They verbally abused my son, who returned home. However, soon the suspects reached our home and thrashed my son with sticks and rods,” he alleged.

Sachin received injuries to his head, hands and legs, and was admitted to a private hospital, the police said.

His father said that the group has been playing cards regularly. “Four days ago, a police team had reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. We have no personal enmity with the suspects. But they believe we had shared the information with the police,” Singh said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that a case has been registered against the suspects under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (house trespass), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (intentional insult), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 148 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A police team is conducting search to arrest the suspects who are at large,” Chander said.