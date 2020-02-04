Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Vote out those who raised doubts over surgical and air strikes, says PM Modi

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 01:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the people of Delhi need a government that doesn’t engage in appeasement politics, and supports the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and the nullification of Article 370. Modi also listed the work done by the Centre in the national capital at an election rally.

Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the rally in Dwarka, Modi urged the people to “vote out” those who had “raised doubts over surgical strikes”, supported anarchism and stalled the Centre’s development schemes in Delhi.

In the speech ahead of the February 8 assembly elections, the PM said: “Are the people of Delhi not angry at the way leaders of the state government had made statements after the surgical and air strikes?” It was a reference to the September 2016 strikes against militant launch pads across the border, and the February 2019 air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan.

Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and BJP chief JP Nadda were also present at the rally.

“Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but support the CAA, nullification of Article 370 and issues of national security. Delhi does not want complicated politics, but sorted politics,” Modi said. Article 370’s nullification divested Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under the Constitution.

The AAP won 67 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls in 2015. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three seats. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

“I have full faith in the people of Delhi that they will punish the same people who are seeking their votes on February 8… To make Delhi safe, free from anarchy and violence and to make it a world-class capital of the 21st century, I would request you to press the lotus button (BJP’s election symbol) on polling day,” he added.

The PM said the BJP won’t wait for elections to deliver on its promises. “Delhi needs a government that can give a new direction to the city and not make excuses. It needs a government that believes in problem-solving instead of posing hurdles. It needs a government which believes in taking everyone along,” he said.

The PM’s election speech came at a time when the contest in Delhi has intensified, with sharp exchanges between the BJP and the AAP. While the AAP has focused on its governance record, particularly on health and education, the BJP has questioned AAP’s claims, and also sought to project national issues, including CAA.

Listing various schemes of the Centre on Tuesday, Modi said that residents of Delhi had been deprived of the benefits of many central government schemes.If the Ayushman Bharat health insurance was scheme care had been implemented in Delhi, people would have received free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh in any part of the country, he said.

“If you fall ill in some other city, will mohalla clinic come there,” he said, taking a dig at the AAP government.

The Dwarka rally was organised for the candidates of assembly segments falling in the south and west parliamentary constituencies that have a large numbers of villages.

The PM spoke about the government’s welfare scheme for farmers — Kisan Samman Nidhi — which has not been implemented in Delhi.

“Everyone remembers how the head of Delhi government used derogatory and insulting language for the police force. It shows their mindset. In contrast, our government has built a National Police Memorial honouring their sacrifices. It shows our values,” he said.

BJP chief Nadda targeted the AAP government on the education sector and said: “No new schools and colleges have been opened in the city. It was during former CMs of Delhi Madan Lal Khurrana and Sahib Singh Verma who had started new schools and colleges. There has been no development in the past so many years.”