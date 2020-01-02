Voter awareness drives by garbage collection vehicles

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:20 IST

New Delhi:

After state-run buses and auto rickshaws, garbage collection vehicles mounted with public address systems will be used to appeal to people to come out and exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, officials in Delhi’s chief electoral office (CEO) said on Thursday.

The garbage collecting vehicles (auto-tippers) already play audio messages spreading awareness on sanitation. These will now play voter awareness messages as well, said officials.

The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has collaborated with civic bodies to raise awareness among voters.

The three municipal corporations – South, East and North --- together have 1700 such vehicles that do the rounds of the city every day.

“While the south corporation has 400 auto-tippers, the east civic body has 800 and north corporation has 500 such vehicles. Messages will be played on each of the vehicles,” said a statement issued by the CEO office.

Garbage collection vans in New Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Cantonment Board areas will also be used for the same purpose, it said.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said the initiative will help spread awareness in every corner of the capital. “Auto-tippers have a wide reach as they go door-to-door for garbage collection, which in turn will sensitise and encourage people to vote,” he said.

The auto tippers will also play the same message in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Cantonment Board areas, the officials said.