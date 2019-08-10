Want ₹327 crore to repair roads in 27 villages: KDMC to Devendra Fadnavis

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:36 IST

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has requested chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for ₹327.54 crore to repair pothole- ridden roads in 27 villages.

“Since 2015 when the 27 villages were included in KDMC, we have been focusing on its development such as providing electricity and water, collecting garbage and renovating road. After the recent floods, roads have been washed away. We are first focusing on renovating 78-km stretch of road. For this, we have requested Chief Minister for ₹327.54 crore,” said Govind Bodke, commissioner, KDMC.

Heavy downpour on previous two weekends filled the roads with potholes. “Roads are pathetic after water receded. Chunks of tar hace chipped off Nandivli Road, making it difficult to drive,” said Pallavi Dusane, resident of Nandivli.

The road was repaired two days ago but potholes reappeared. “Immediately after the floods, the authorities re-laid the road but potholes have appeared again,” added Dusane.

Residents said they had approached the civic body before the elections to improve the drainage system. “We are on our own. We hardly get help from civic body,” said Anand Bhoir, resident of Katai.

KDMC wants to repair 78 km out of the 119 km of road in 27 villages. “The situation has worsened after KDMC took over. Earlier, the gram panchayat would ensure that work is done before monsoon. KDMC has ignored us,” said Gulab Vaze, former gram panchayat leader and resident of Katai.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 00:36 IST