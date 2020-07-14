e-paper
Home / Cities / Wanted gangster, aides open fire at Ludhiana realtor

Wanted gangster, aides open fire at Ludhiana realtor

The accused challenged the victim to come out of the house, and when he came on the roof, opened fire targeting him.

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Wanted by the police in an attempt to murder case, gangster Ajay Pandit along with his accomplices opened fire outside the house of a realtor in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The accused challenged the victim to come out of the house, and when he came on the roof, opened fire targeting him. However, the realtor escaped unhurt in the incident.

The accused had attempted a murder bid on the realtor on April 23 as well. Upon initiating an investigation, the police recovered a bullet shell from the spot.

Victim Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, 30, said that the accused, Ajay Pandit, lived in the same locality. He said that at around 12.30am, he woke up to the doorbell and heard someone calling his name and challenging him.

SECOND MURDER BID ON RELATOR

“I sensed something was wrong. Instead of opening the door, I went up the roof. Ajay Pandit was at the main door along with an accomplice. He was holding a gun and opened fire at me. But I managed to escape unhurt,” Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal further told the police that on April 23, Pandit, his brother Rajan Pandit and their accomplice had attempted to murder him. He alleged that Pandit was forcing him to withdraw the complaint which is why he had opened fire at him.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said that Pandit was wanted by Division Number 7 police in an attempt to murder case. He is also wanted by Salem Tabri police in another case of attempt to murder.

A case was lodged against the accused and a manhunt was launched.

