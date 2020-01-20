e-paper
‘Warm gesture’ in support of protest

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Dilawar Ansari, a local jeweller, arrived at the Clock Tower on Monday morning with food packs containing ‘poori-sabzi’ for the women staging sit-in at the site.

He is among a dozen people who arrive at the spot with snacks, food and fruit for these women, as a token of support to the protest.

“It is not possible for me to stage sit-in because of some work at home. I brought these fruits as a token of support for the brave stand by these women,” said Ansari.

Iram Rizvi, another local, reached the site with water bottles and a carton full of bananas.

Later, a few women also arrived with large boxes filled with khichdi which was distributed among protestors as lunch. Some others came sweets and tea also.

Elderly woman and children were served first. A group of women cleared papers cups and plates in which the eatables were served while the others continued their protest.

