Was inspired by Gujarat’s success in wooing investment: Jai Ram Thakur

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said inspired by the success of Gujarat, the state had decided to organise a summit to woo investments in the state.

He said the Vibrant Gujarat events organised by Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat showed the way to attract investment to the state that resulted in investment deals worth ₹92,439 crore.

Speaking at the investors’ summit, the CM said, “The state government took the historic decision of showcasing state’s immense potential for investment through this meet with the objective of providing further impetus to a sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.”

He said three international roadshows and six domestic roadshows and conclaves were organised within the state and meetings with ambassadors from over 50 countries were also held.

Thakur said the state government had set a target of attracting investment of ₹85,000 crore and has, so far, signed 603 MoUs for the investment of ₹92,439 crore.

He said the state offers attractive incentives under the industrial investment policy to boost industrialisation and make it more attractive and industry-friendly. He said various policies across sectors, including tourism, film, information technology, AYUSH and affordable housing, were framed to attract investment.

