Watch: On 'Akti Tihar', Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's carefree tractor ride

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday rode a tractor during the Akti Tihar and Mati Pujan program organized in the capital city Raipur. Sharing a video of the ride, the Congress leader wrote “Jai Johar, Jai Atki Tihar”. Bhupesh Baghel riding a tractor in Raipur on Saturday. (Twitter)

The 18-second footage shows Baghel enjoying the ride amid a tight security cover. In an extended clip shared by news agency ANI, the chief minister could be seen looking backward as he tries to start the tractor. With three other men accompanying him on the heavy-duty vehicle, Baghel slowly rides the tractor while locals recorded the scene on their phones.

Popular Hindu festival Akshay Tritiya is celebrated in Chhattisgarh as Akti Tihar. As per reports, preparations for the celebration of the Akti festival begin months in advance, and dolls are married in every house, marking a tradition called Putra-Putri in rural areas.

With around two weeks left for the Karnataka elections, Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the Congress will highlight the Chhattisgarh model of development, which focuses on farmers, women, youths, and deprived sections to campaign in the BJP-ruled state, reported ANI.

The chief minister also mocked the BJP leaders of the Chhattisgarh unit for not getting space in the list of star campaigners for the Karnataka elections.

"Even the national vice-president of the party is not getting the chance to become a star campaigner in Karnataka," he said.

(With agency inputs)