Watch: Dhanteras, rain trigger traffic jams across Delhi-NCR

Traffic in and around the national capital was affected on Friday due to intermittent rains and people thronging the marketplaces on the occasion of Dhanteras. A view from Vikas Marg on Dhanteras evening in New Delhi(HT Photo)

Several commuters took to X to complain about the traffic congestion in the city.

“The optimism of Delhiwala is unmatched… They all know the traffic is mess in NCR during Deewali time but jaane hai toh car main hi…” a user posted on X.

Videos posted by news agencies also showed traffic snarls around the India Gate area in Delhi amid the festive rush on the occasion of Dhanteras. Other parts of the national capital region including Gurugram also saw major congestion.

According to reports, traffic congestion was witnessed on the stretch from Mangolpuri underpass to Udyog Nagar Metro Station. Areas near Rani Bagh main market, Kalyanpuri Bridge, Dwarka flyover, and the Ashram Flyover also witnessed jams.

Video shared on social media also showed people thronging jewellery shops in order to purchase gold on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory earlier on Thursday suggesting that high volume of traffic is expected on the roads during Dhanteras and Diwali and advised commuters to take public transport to avoid congestion on roads. Posting its advisory on X, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “In view of the festivals of #Dhanteras & #Deepawali, special traffic arrangements will be effective.”

The police identified areas such as Chandani Chowk, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai Market, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, and Tilak Nagar which were expected to see heavy traffic snarls.

