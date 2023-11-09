close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Diwali. Details here

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Diwali. Details here

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 09, 2023 10:32 PM IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of Diwali and Dhanteras to avoid traffic congestion.

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of Diwali and Dhanteras to avoid traffic congestion. Sharing the advisory on X, formerly known as Twitter, the police said that pre Diwali high volume of traffic is expected in the city - especially around shopping malls and busy high-footfall market areas.

People burning firecrackers on Diwali in Pandav Nagar in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
People burning firecrackers on Diwali in Pandav Nagar in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Notably, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10, while Diwali falls on November 12.

Also read: Amid air pollution, tips to celebrate a safe Diwali and prevent respiratory issues

Areas that are expected to witness traffic congestion:

Chandani Chowk, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai Market, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, Tilak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Saket J-Block, Anupam Cinema Market, and Dwarka Sectors 6 and 10.

“To avoid inconvenience, save time and fuel and reduce pollution, the general public is advised to utilise the services of public transport like buses, metro rail, carpools, etc,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

It added, “Connecting with the social media services of the Delhi Traffic Police and the Traffic Help Line will further help in planning hassle-free travel accordingly. Motorists are advised to safely park their vehicles in the authorised parking lots to avoid congestion on the roads.”

Delhi metro services during Diwali

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that the last train on November 12 will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all its corridors, including the Airport line, on account of the Diwali festival.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on November 12 will start at 10 PM (instead of the routine 11 pm) from terminal stations of all lines, including Airport Express Line," the DMRC said.

It added that the metro services will commence from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

