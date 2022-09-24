Watch | Drums, trumpets at Mandi rally ahead of PM Modi’s address today

People of Himachal Pradesh gathered at Paddal Maidan in Mandi on Saturday ahead of the ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally’ to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Trumpets were being blown and some were playing drums as the preparation reached the final stage ahead of PM Nodi's address.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: People gather at Paddal Maidan in Mandi where 'Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally' will be held today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally. pic.twitter.com/WTI9HNikwM — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

In a video, uploaded by news agency ANI, people can be seen to have gathered in large numbers, some wearing traditional Himachali caps as they played musical instruments as if it were a festival procession.

The event will be addressed by the PM and he will also interact with the youth of the state. The event has been organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)- the youth wing of the party.

Tweeting about the event, the prime minister earlier praised the spirit of the people at the rally.

“Looking forward to being among our energetic Karyakartas at the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh today. The NDA government has undertaken various initiatives aimed at empowering our Yuva Shakti and ensuring they become self-reliant,” he tweeted.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is celebrating fifty years of statehood, a milestone which it achieved on January 25 this year. A number of events have been planned by the state government to acknowledge the ‘valuable contribution of their homeland in the country's progress’.

The state is home to prominent political figures such as serving president of BJP, JP Nadda and Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting and is due to vote for the next government later this year.

