Water sprinkling guidelines issued by DPCC

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:00 IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday issued a set of technical guidelines for water sprinkling to effectively control dust in the city. The pollution watchdog had roped in experts for the use of dust suppressants, which are sprayed with water, at unpaved roads and construction sites to minimise dust emissions.

The pollution watchdog has issued the set of parameters to the three municipal corporations –North, South and East as well as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) --- which are the enforcement agencies for the task. The guidelines include the suitable pressure and other parameters of sprinkler nozzles and attached equipment for effective sprinkling.

The Supreme Court in its order issued on November 6, stated that dust emissions from construction sites must be curbed and experts may be roped in for the same.

“We had consulted senior IIT-Delhi scientist Mukesh Khare for the parameters to be kept in mind while carrying out sprinkling of water on roads. We have issued the set of guidelines to all the civic bodies to be applied during sprinkling,” said a senior DPCC official.

As per the guidelines, the vehicle used for sprinkling must be equipped with a front punch (spray), a rear sprinkler, a side spray (shower), a rear working platform and a green sprinkler cannon mounted atop.

Re-suspension of road dust from unpaved stretches, open storage of construction material and from under-construction sites has been identified as one of the major culprits contributing to air pollution.

