e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

We acquired land for Ayodhya airport before SC verdict: Yogi

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Kanpur Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday the Uttar Pradesh government had begun acquiring the land for the airport in Ayodhya even before the Supreme Court verdict on the land dispute there.

After all, he said, Bhagwan Ram had come to Ayodhya in Pushpak Viman after 14 years of exile. Yogi was addressing a gathering at the IIT Kanpur auditorium after he launched the civil work for the Kanpur Metro project.

The state government as part of the grand makeover of Ayodhya plans to construct an international airport in the temple town, which is expected to become operational by Ram Navmi next year.

Yogi attacked the previous Samajwadi government, which he said believed in laying foundation stones than doing real work. “Kanpur Metro’s foundation stone was laid in 2016 without any ground work. I found out in my review there was no land nor funds to begin the project,” he said.

The Eastern Expressway project faced a similar situation. During SP regime the cost of this expressway was calculated to be more than ₹150 billion. And when the BJP government relaunched the project, the cost came down to ₹111.80 billion, ₹35 billion less. “I want to ask in whose pocket this ₹35 billion was meant to go,” he said.

Claiming the pollution in the Ganga was coming to an end in Kanpur, he said his government had cleared all hurdles in way of Kanpur Metro. Minister of state (independent charge) for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said all the approvals were in place and money would not be an issue for this project.

top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities