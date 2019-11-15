We acquired land for Ayodhya airport before SC verdict: Yogi

cities

Kanpur Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday the Uttar Pradesh government had begun acquiring the land for the airport in Ayodhya even before the Supreme Court verdict on the land dispute there.

After all, he said, Bhagwan Ram had come to Ayodhya in Pushpak Viman after 14 years of exile. Yogi was addressing a gathering at the IIT Kanpur auditorium after he launched the civil work for the Kanpur Metro project.

The state government as part of the grand makeover of Ayodhya plans to construct an international airport in the temple town, which is expected to become operational by Ram Navmi next year.

Yogi attacked the previous Samajwadi government, which he said believed in laying foundation stones than doing real work. “Kanpur Metro’s foundation stone was laid in 2016 without any ground work. I found out in my review there was no land nor funds to begin the project,” he said.

The Eastern Expressway project faced a similar situation. During SP regime the cost of this expressway was calculated to be more than ₹150 billion. And when the BJP government relaunched the project, the cost came down to ₹111.80 billion, ₹35 billion less. “I want to ask in whose pocket this ₹35 billion was meant to go,” he said.

Claiming the pollution in the Ganga was coming to an end in Kanpur, he said his government had cleared all hurdles in way of Kanpur Metro. Minister of state (independent charge) for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said all the approvals were in place and money would not be an issue for this project.