‘We ensure holistic development to make students work-force ready’

Kumendra Raheja, is a scholar and practitioner in the marketing domain and has a decade-long experience in academics. Raheja is currently heading the RIIM-Arihant Management Institute.

Are your students work-force ready?

We give a lot of impetus on developing employability skills. Our curriculum is structured in such a way that we spend at least 500 hours on various skills which are deemed necessary for students to be work-force ready. Aptitude skills, current awareness, building English language quotient, MS Excel, grooming and etiquettes, life coping skills- like time management, emotional quotient, design thinking and leadership are the skills that we develop among students. We ensure holistic development of the students, with the aim of making them a successful professional.

Any aspect of RIIM-Arihant that needs to be updated in the public perception?

RIIM-Arihant is a part of Malpani Group from Sangamner. Education is a recent addition to their portfolio. We are a very young management institute in Pune and we have already made our presence felt among the management education aspirants across the nation. We attract students from all the states of the country and we are proud to have a very diverse student base. As an institution of higher education, we are committed to deliver on the changing expectations of business and society.

What’s in store for RIIM-Arihant in the near future?

As the landscape of management education is changing, it is important to adapt and survive. We intend to venture into business skill-oriented courses. Additionally, we are working towards giving comprehensive international exposure to our students by collaborating with some of the finest management institutes globally which would expose the students to global education and practice, making them global Indian managers.

Explain steps are being taken for the betterment of students.

As a progressive institute, we recognise the value of upgradation and hence, we have crafted generic and domain-oriented certification programmes that give an extra edge to students. These programmes have been conceived and conceptualised by our industry mentors who also recruit from us.

