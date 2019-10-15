Wear uniforms or face fine: DSW to PU hostel contractors

chandigarh

The dean of students’ welfare (DSW) at Panjab University (PU), Emanual Nahar, on Monday issued a notice directing all hostel contractors and mess workers to wear uniforms when on duty.

The notice was issued after the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) members raided the hostel messes last week. They raided the girls’ hostel number 6on October 10 and found stale food, unhygienic conditions, and rotten vegetables in the mess, following which they locked it. They found the situation to be the same at boys’ hostel number 7.

In the notice, the DSW has also ordered them to wear gloves and caps while on duty. The uniforms will be provided by the contractor.

The PUCSC have also submitted a memorandum to the DSW regarding the implementation of proper dress codes for mess and canteen workers. They have stated that as workers have no proper uniforms, it is difficult for the students to distinguish between them and other students of PU.

“Proper and clean uniforms are important for hygiene. Any contractor found violating this rule will be subject to fine. We cannot compromise with the health of the students,” said the PUCSC vice-president, Rahul Kumar.

“Students have also complained that they are being served unhygienic food by mess workers,” said DSW Nahar.

“We have given directions to the hostel wardens to check regularly if the mess workers are wearing uniforms or not,” he added.

