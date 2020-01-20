Wedding guests open fire at groom’s cousin in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:19 IST

A 31-year-old man was shot at in Bassiyan village of Raikot following a spat between two groups of guests at his cousin’s wedding function on Sunday. The accused fired at the victim, Gurvinder Singh, 31, of Bassiyan, twice, but missed, and later thrashed him with baseball bats and iron rods before fleeing the spot.

On being informed, the Raikot police initiated investigation and recovered the shell of the .315mm bullet from the spot.

The police have booked Hardeep Singh alias Kala, Harvinder Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, and their five accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

Gurvinder said he was at the wedding function of his cousin, Surinder Singh, at a resort in Manuke village of Raikot along with his friend Hardeep Singh alias Sonu.

He said while dancing, Hardeep bumped into Harvinder, who started quarrelling with him. He said they intervened to avoid a clash and pacified both the groups.

However, after the wedding got over, Hardeep along with the other accused targeted Gurvinder at the bus stand in Bassiyan and opened fire at him. As the bullet missed the target, another accused fired at him with his gun, but the bullet passed by his shoulder.

“They attacked me with baseball bats and iron rods and fled as people huddled at the spot. The locals rushed me to a hospital and informed the police,” Gurvinder said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were booked under Sections 307, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Raikot police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the ASI said.