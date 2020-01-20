e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Cities / Wedding guests open fire at groom’s cousin in Ludhiana

Wedding guests open fire at groom’s cousin in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 31-year-old man was shot at in Bassiyan village of Raikot following a spat between two groups of guests at his cousin’s wedding function on Sunday. The accused fired at the victim, Gurvinder Singh, 31, of Bassiyan, twice, but missed, and later thrashed him with baseball bats and iron rods before fleeing the spot.

On being informed, the Raikot police initiated investigation and recovered the shell of the .315mm bullet from the spot.

The police have booked Hardeep Singh alias Kala, Harvinder Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, and their five accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

Gurvinder said he was at the wedding function of his cousin, Surinder Singh, at a resort in Manuke village of Raikot along with his friend Hardeep Singh alias Sonu.

He said while dancing, Hardeep bumped into Harvinder, who started quarrelling with him. He said they intervened to avoid a clash and pacified both the groups.

However, after the wedding got over, Hardeep along with the other accused targeted Gurvinder at the bus stand in Bassiyan and opened fire at him. As the bullet missed the target, another accused fired at him with his gun, but the bullet passed by his shoulder.

“They attacked me with baseball bats and iron rods and fled as people huddled at the spot. The locals rushed me to a hospital and informed the police,” Gurvinder said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were booked under Sections 307, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Raikot police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the ASI said.

top news
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities