Week after crafts mela, admn yet to lift litter from Sheesh Mahal

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:02 IST

City’s heritage site, Sheesh Mahal, has virtually turned into a dump yard after the 13-day crafts mela concluded in Patiala on March 5.

Residents rue that the district administration and Patiala municipal corporation (MC) have turned a blind eye towards the litter strewn all over the historical monuments and its periphery as it has failed to carry out a cleanliness drive. The situation has turned worse after the heavy showers of the past two days. Waterlogging has become a common sight on the Sheesh Mahal grounds and foul smell is emanating, adding to worries of visitors.

“One can see heaps of garbage, including plastic bottles, food leftovers and Styrofoam utensils in every nook and corner of the place,” a resident said. Employees carrying out renovation work of the Mahal said that not even a single member of the sanitation department has visited the site after the crafts mela concluded.

“Foul smell is emanating from the garbage strewn all over the place but nothing has been done so far,” the staff said.

The craft festival was organised by the Punjab government’s department of tourism and cultural affairs from February 22 to March 5 and was inaugurated amid much fanfare by Patiala MP (member Parliament) Preneet Kaur.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that the matter will be taken up with the district administration as they look after proceedings of the festival.

“We will ensure that a cleanliness drive is launched at the Sheesh Mahal at the earliest. Sanitation workers will be deployed to clean the area,” he said.