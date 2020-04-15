Wheat procurement in Ludhiana off to a shaky start

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:53 IST

The wheat procurement process in the district was off to a shaky start on Wednesday as farmers faced difficulties in procuring coupons that allow them to bring their produce to the grain markets amid the curfew.

While the arrival of wheat crop commenced at Asia’s biggest grain market in Khanna, the grain markets in Ludhiana, the hometown of Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister and local MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu, wore a deserted look.

In Khanna, the authorities issued the coupons to around six arhtiyas, who then issued them to the farmers for unloading the crop at the market on Wednesday. Each coupon allows sale of 50 quintals. Chairman of Khanna Market Committee, Gurdeep Singh, said, “The regular procurement process will commence from April 17 and be completed in 45 days.”

FARMERS’ WOES

Having initiated the process of harvesting, the farmers in the district and nearby areas are in a dilemma as the harvested crop has been loaded in the trucks but they do not have the coupons.

Further, a strike by a section of arhtiyas, who have to issue the coupons, has added to the woes of the farmers. The arhtiyas are on strike demanding payment of pending commission pertaining to the last paddy season.

President of Kisan Union, Kadiyan, Harmeet Singh, said, “The crop has been loaded in the trucks but we have not received the coupons to reach the grain markets. The administration should take immediate steps to resolve the issue otherwise this will create unrest among the farmers in the coming days.”

MLA (Ludhiana West) Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “The process of issuing the coupons will be streamlined at every grain market in a day or two as the state government and district administration are taking all the necessary steps for it.”