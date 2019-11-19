When will the state govt begin working, asks Akhilesh

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:40 IST

AGRA Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government in the state and expressed confidence on forming the government in UP after the 2022 assembly elections.

“When will the state government, which is more involved in changing names, digits and colours, will start functioning?” asked Yadav, mocking at the BJP government’s reported proposal to change the name of Agra to Agravan and the change of Dial 100 to 112.

He criticised the state government for the lathi-charge on farmers seeking compensation for land acquired in Unnao. Yadav also suggested that the government returns the land of farmers, if it could not pay compensation.

The former chief minister was in Mainpuri on Monday to attend the first annual meeting of Sainik School and came as a representative of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, MP from Mainpuri.

“If the government can’t pay compensation, they should return the acquired land. We had acquired land for Agra-Lucknow Expressway and there was no issue as due compensation was paid,” stated Yadav.

CAPTION Akhilesh Yadav interacting with students at Military School in Mainpuri on Monday evening.