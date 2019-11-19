e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

When will the state govt begin working, asks Akhilesh

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government in the state and expressed confidence on forming the government in UP after the 2022 assembly elections.

“When will the state government, which is more involved in changing names, digits and colours, will start functioning?” asked Yadav, mocking at the BJP government’s reported proposal to change the name of Agra to Agravan and the change of Dial 100 to 112.

He criticised the state government for the lathi-charge on farmers seeking compensation for land acquired in Unnao. Yadav also suggested that the government returns the land of farmers, if it could not pay compensation.

The former chief minister was in Mainpuri on Monday to attend the first annual meeting of Sainik School and came as a representative of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, MP from Mainpuri.

“If the government can’t pay compensation, they should return the acquired land. We had acquired land for Agra-Lucknow Expressway and there was no issue as due compensation was paid,” stated Yadav.

“The state government is more busy changing digits, names and colours. When will it start working,” questioned Yadav.

CAPTION Akhilesh Yadav interacting with students at Military School in Mainpuri on Monday evening.

top news
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities