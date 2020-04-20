e-paper
Wholesale fruit market opens at Turbhe bus depot

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:58 IST
Padmja Sinha
The fruit market has been shifted to Turbhe bus depot to prevent crowding at APMC market in Vashi.

The decision to shift the fruit market was taken to prevent people from crowding APMC market.

Demarcations have been made for people to keep safe distance.

Narendra Patil, Mathadi Kamgar leader, APMC, said, “The fruit trucks will be unloaded at the depot market. They will not go inside the APMC market. Traders will buy fruits and leave immediately.”

“The fruit market is only for wholesale traders so there should not be a crowd,” said Patil.

The market space at Turbhe bus depot was readied a month ago but the decision to shift the fruit market was taken recently.

More than 200 fruit and vegetable trucks arrive at the APMC market every day. The vegetable market is still operational at APMC market.

