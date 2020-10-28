e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Why this hurry? IMA on government move to collect health workers’ data for vaccination

Why this hurry? IMA on government move to collect health workers’ data for vaccination

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:43 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

Pune: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has slammed the government’s decision to forcefully collect details, including Aadhaar and birthdates, of health workers, even non-medical staff, from private hospitals who will be prioritised for Covid vaccination. The association said that there is something fishy given that these minute details have been forcefully sought in just two days.

IMA has been at loggerheads with the government as the former claims that the government has not been on talking terms with them especially when it comes to taking any medical decision during the pandemic.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, IMA Maharashtra chapter said, “We had sent about 150 letters to the government since the pandemic struck the city but we have not got any reply. These correspondences range from issues, including insurance for private doctors, shortage of drugs and oxygen, requisition of hospital beds and capping of price.”

HT had reported that the Central health ministry has asked states to prepare a list of healthcare workers from all districts in order to prioritise them for the Covid-19 vaccine, whenever made available. The list will be prepared by district collectors who have been appointed as nodal officers for the task. The ministry had said that healthcare workers to be prioritised for vaccination will include front-line workers, nurses, paramedical staff and also clerical staff. The guidelines suggested by the Central ministry states that all healthcare workers, including those from private facilities, will be prioritised.

Bhondwe said, “Why do they need the Aadhaar and PAN card details of class four employees and clerical staff? I have got calls from members that they have received the letter seeking database just two hours before the said deadline. Why is there so much rush when there is no clarity on the vaccine status?”

Bhondwe alleged that the government is seeking this database only to have a detailed record of the health workers who could later be harassed just like doctors have been harassed. He said, “I feel that something is fishy as to why they need so much data in such a short span of time. I have told all our members that this is a voluntary task and not a mandatory one.”

top news
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Republicans tell tech CEOs ‘free pass’ legal shield should end
Republicans tell tech CEOs ‘free pass’ legal shield should end
JEE Mains candidate in Assam, 4 more arrested for proxy exam writing: Police
JEE Mains candidate in Assam, 4 more arrested for proxy exam writing: Police
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In