Home / Cities / Wife, paramour booked for Sangrur man’s murder

Wife, paramour booked for Sangrur man’s murder

The body had been found in a drain in Shadi Hari village in Sunam tehsil, Sangrur, on April 16

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Deceased’s son had initially stated that his father may have died a natural death or due to a road mishap that caused his bike to plunge into the drain.(Getty Images)
         

Days after a 53-year-old man’s body was found in a drain in Shadi Hari village in Sunam tehsil, Sangrur, police have booked his wife and her alleged paramour for murder.

The body of the deceased, identified as Harbans Singh, had been found on April 16. His son had initially stated that Harbans may have died a natural death or been a victim of a road mishap that caused his bike to plunge into the drain, but his sister alleged that it was a murder.

Angrej Kaur, the deceased’s sister, told the police that her sister-in-law had an illicit relationship with one Avtar Singh alias Lambu of Shadi Hari and both had plotted the murder.

Based on her complaint, police have booked Avtar Singh and the victim’s wife, Kamaljit Singh, under Section 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dirba station house officer Sukhdeep Singh said no arrests have been made so far but the case would be cracked soon.

