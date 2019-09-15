Wife strangles man to death in Navi Mumbai, held

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:01 IST

A 33-year-old Navi Mumbai resident was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling her husband to death with a hair ribbon on Thursday night. According to the police, the woman committed the murder because her husband would return home drunk at night and assault her.

According to the police, the accused, Kalinda Darane and Swaminath married eight months ago and resided in the MIDC area in Rabale. Swaminath did various odd jobs for a living. “The man would return home drunk every other night and pick up fights with his wife and assault her. On Thursday night too, he returned home drunk and fought with the accused. In a fit of rage, the accused strangled him with a hair ribbon,” said an officer from Rabale MIDC police station.

When Swaminath’s mother went to Darane’s home the next afternoon to meet him, the accused told her that he was asleep. “Finding something amiss, the man’s mother went inside the accused’s home. On finding her son dead, she rushed to the police station. We reached the spot and found dark marks around the victim’s neck, following which we detained his wife. She confessed to the crime later,” the officer said. The police are probing if there was any other motive behind the crime.

