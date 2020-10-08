e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Wildlife conservation, development go hand-in-hand to maintain biotic cycle: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Wildlife conservation, development go hand-in-hand to maintain biotic cycle: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

The minister also released the teaser of a documentary prepared on Chhatbir Zoo

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Punjab forests and wildlife preservation minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot at Chhatbir Zoo in Mohali on Wednesday.
Punjab forests and wildlife preservation minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot at Chhatbir Zoo in Mohali on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Wildlife conservation and development should go hand-in-hand to maintain the biotic cycle.

This was said by Punjab forests and wildlife preservation minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who was presiding over a state-level function organised at Chhatbir Zoo on Wednesday to mark the beginning of Wildlife Preservation Week.

The minister said that Wildlife Preservation Week was an ideal occasion to reaffirm our commitment towards conservation of wildlife, which was ingrained in our ethos, tradition and culture.

Releasing the teaser of a documentary prepared on Chhatbir Zoo, the minister said that the Zoo had been recognised at the international level and had, thus, acquired the membership of WAZA, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

He said that under the animal exchange programme, soon new species of tigers and bears would be introduced to the Zoo.

On the occasion, Dharamsot inaugurated a bio-safety chamber in the service entry of the Zoo, constructed in the wake of the pandemic, and announced to the public a Zoo-born rare species of Indian fox pups.

top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In