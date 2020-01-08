Will amend laws to ensure protection of women: Maharashta Governor

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:25 IST

Laws will be amended to ensure prompt action to ensure protection of women, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, while addressing a joint sitting of the legislature on Wednesday.

He reiterated that the ₹-10 Shiv Bhojan thali for the needy would be implemented effectively. Koshyari, in his address before beginning the special session, said the government was considering a relief package for farmers whose loan amount is more than ₹2 lakh.

He said farmers who have been paying their loans on time would get an incentive.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had announced a loan waiver for farmers in debt in the Nagpur session of the Legislature last month. “To ensure overall development of youth, the government is creating centres of excellence in sports and sports academies in phased manner. The region-wise academies will be launched in tribal districts of Nashik, Thane, Amravati and Nagpur, with the help of reputable organisations and experts. Our government is committed to welfare schemes that will benefit rural as well urban population,” he said. Amid the dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over inclusion of a few villages of Marathi-speaking people in border areas, Maharashtra Governor said the government will take a firm stand in the matter which is pending in the Supreme Court.

‘State may reopen Justice Loya case’

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said they will reopen Justice Loya case if there is a demand with fresh evidence. The home minister made the statement at Vidhan Bhavan on the sidelines of one-day special session.

“lf we come across a demand corroborated with the evidence, we will consider a review.”

The statement of the home minister got support from his party — Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Party spokesperson and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that the home minister is indicating what the NCP chief has once said.

Chavan calls Kolhapur resident

Former chief minister and public works department minister Ashok Chavan called up a Kolhapur resident who had performed puja of his new car by giving status of Laxmi to his two-year-old daughter. Naresh Patil, the Kolhapur resident, had put up the picture of performing puja of the car by dipping her feet in kumkum and imprinting them on the car. “I was touched with the gesture by Patil and decide to call him up to appreciate it,” said Chavan. Chavan has assured him to call on him once in Kolhapur.

Relief for sulking leader

Disgruntled Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar is expected to get relief and rehabilitation department. Wadettiwar who was allocated the OBC welfare department had expressed discontent and skipped the cabinet meeting as well as special session of the legislature. Senior Congress leaders met Wadettiwar on Wednesday and tried to convince him. Congress leaders also convinced CM to concede an additional portfolio for Wadettiwar. The relief and rehabilitation department, which is currently with Sena’s Sanjay Rathod, is likely to be given to Wadettiwar.