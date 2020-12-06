e-paper
Home / Cities / Will focus on HP’s unemployment issue, says new Youth Cong chief

Will focus on HP’s unemployment issue, says new Youth Cong chief

Nigam Bhandari said the issue of unemployment is the biggest concern of his political mentor GS Bali and Youth Congress will make it their core issue.

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

The newly-elected Himachal Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari vowed to “focus on the issue of unemployment among youth in state”.

He was addressing a press conference in Kangra after being appointed as the Youth Congress chief. A loyalist of former minister GS Bali, Bhandari defeated ex-CM Virbhadra Singh-supported Yadopati Thakur by a margin of over 2,500 votes in the organisational elections.

Nigam said the issue of unemployment is the biggest concern of his political mentor GS Bali and Youth Congress will make it their core issue.

He credited his win as the Youth Congress president to the team of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Raghuvir Singh Bali.

Meanwhile, RS Bali said Youth Congress should make unemployment and farmers’ issues a priority. He said the Youth Congress will play a decisive role in the upcoming panchayat elections.

