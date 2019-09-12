‘Will review resignation if Congress clarifies stand on J&K’

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:40 IST

A day after he resigned from the party membership, former state minister and Mumbai Congress chief Kripashankar Singh said on Wednesday that he would reconsider his resignation if the party clarifies its stand on issues raised by him, including abrogation of Article 370, as public sentiments are in favour of the government decision. Singh, while refusing to say anything about the party leadership, said he has no offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party or Shiv Sena.

Singh, who submitted his resignation to All India Congress Committee general secretary and Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, said on Wednesday that he was not allowed to speak in screening committee meeting on issues related to Mumbai and Maharashtra. “Senior leaders from Mumbai were called to discuss issues that needed to be raised in the state elections. When I tried to speak, I was told to submit it in writing by the end of the day. At that point, I felt that I was no more needed in the party and decided to quit,” he told HT. “If there is a projection of ruling alliance winning more than 200 seats, it is not because of the performance of the government, but just because of the emotive and national issues. The government has failed on generation of employment, the financial condition has deteriorated, but we have not been able to raise voice against the government.”

