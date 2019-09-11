Wipro techie, engineering student among four killed in accident

cities

Sep 11, 2019

Pune: A speeding mini-truck rammed into several vehicles and killed four persons and injured two others late near Lavale phata in pirangut ghat section on Tuesday. The police arrested the driver of mini-truck, who, according to officials, was drunk.

Among the deceased include a techie working at Wipro and an engineering student. According to the police, deceased have been identified as Vaishnavi Sunil Sonawane (20), Pooja Bandu Patil (17), Nagesh Ankush Gavhane (21) and Suraj Rathod (20). Vaishnavi was a Wipro staffer and Pooja an engineering student.

“The mini-truck was coming from Ghotawade phata. It rammed into three two-wheelers driven and ridden pillion by the deceased,” said constable at Pirangut police station.

According to the police, the accident took place when the mini-truck while negotiating a turn on steep slope mowed down the victims. The driver was caught by constable Mayur Nimbalkar after a two-kilometre chase. The truck driver has been booked under charges of rash and negligent driving. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

