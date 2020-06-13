With 16 fresh Covid-19 cases, Himachal crosses 500-mark in 86 days

cities

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:31 IST

Sixteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 502, officials said.

The state has crossed the 500-mark in 86 days. The first case in Himachal was reported on March 20.

Ten cases were reported from Kangra, four from Shimla and one each in Solan and Sirmaur.

TEN INCLUDING THREE OF A FAMILY TEST POSITIVE IN KANGRA

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said a 30-year-old woman from Jaisinghpur sub-division of the district and her seven-month-old daughter have tested positive for the virus.

“Her 24-year-old sister-in-law who is a banker is also infected. The family had travelled from Delhi on June 1 in a taxi and were under home quarantine,” the DC said.

A 29-year-old man from Jawali sub-division who works as airport staff in Delhi was also found positive for the disease. He returned on June 5 by train. A 49-year-old driver of Khundian area, who also returned from Delhi and a 27-year-old engineer who came back from Vijaywada have also contracted the disease.

All three were in institutional quarantine at Radha Soami Satsang Beas’ Parour complex near Palampur.

The seventh patient is 11-year-old student from Baijnath who was under home quarantine. All of them were asymptomatic and are being shifted to Dedicated Covid-Care Centres (DCCC) at Dadh and Baijnath.

Three more people who returned from Delhi, including a 42-year-old man from Jawali, 30-year-old old from Dehra and a 36-year-old from Tharu in Jawali have also tested positive.

Four cases were also reported from Shimla and one each from Solan and Sirmaur late evening.

179 ACTIVE CASES

So far, Himachal has recorded 502 cases, of which 309 have recovered while six, including three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease. Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

Active cases in the state are 176 as sixteen patients recovered today, said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal. The recovery rate in the state is 61%. Kangra has exceeded Hamirpur in terms of the most cases with district’s tally rising to 138. Hamirpur has 131 cases.

Sixty-one cases have been reported in Una, 39 in Solan, 35 in Chamba, 27 in Sirmaur, 24 in Bilaspur, 22 in Mandi, 19 in Shimla, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.