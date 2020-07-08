With 81 new positives, overall tally crosses 3,000-mark in Gautam Budh Nagar

cities

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:49 IST

NOIDA: With 81 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district in the past 24 hours, the overall count has gone to 3,010 cases on Wednesday. According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, a total of 2,011 people have been cured and discharged, including 226 on Wednesday, in the district so far. “So far, 30 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 969 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, as many as 18 Covid-19 positive patients succumbed to the disease. The overall tally of positive cases in the state has touched 31,164 cases with 1,196 new cases in the last 24 hours. While 845 patients have lost their lives to the infection in the state so far, 20,331 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state till the date. At present, the state has 9,980 active cases.

On the other hand, the district achieved little over 60% of its target of collecting 4,000 samples in a day for coronavirus testing, on the sixth day of the 10-day massive surveillance drive on Wednesday.

GB Nagar acting district surveillance officer Dr Manoj Kushwaha said a total of 2,528 samples were collected by different teams in the district on Tuesday using different methods, including on-site rapid antigen kits, TrueNat machines, and lab-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. “Out of 1,825 samples collected through rapid antigen kits, 49 samples tested positive. Our teams have also collected 703 samples through RT-PCR tests and their results will come in a few days,” he said.