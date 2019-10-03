With 9,923 challans in nine months, red light jumping cases highest in Mohali

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:42 IST

Driving in Mohali? Be cautious as people hardly seem to stop at the red light, which is proved by the 9,923 challans issued since January this year for jumping the red light.

Even though jumping the red light jumping is the most common traffic violation in Mohali but the number of challans issued are coming down steadily over last three years.

In 2018, the traffic wing had issued 13,993 challans for red light jumping against 23,219 challans issued for same in 2017.

“Despite the manpower constrains we are committed to make sure that people do not violate traffic rules. People brag about violating traffic rules with pride and this mindset of the drivers needs to change. We are working towards it by holding awareness campaigns in schools and educational institutes,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Recently Mohali figured among the top three districts of Punjab with highest fatalities in road accidents. According to the report prepared under Punjab Vision Zero and Tandarust Punjab Mission — Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali are the top three districts, respectively, where the rate of fatal road mishaps almost doubles the state’s average.

“Previously, there have been gaps in checking the violations but now we have started holding nakas on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to check drunk driving and over-speeding cases. This will bring down the traffic violations and ensure safer roads,” said the SSP.

Speeding: No challan in 3 months

In Mohali — that witnessed 183 deaths since January this year with speed being one of the primary causes of the accidents — the traffic police has challaned 366 persons for speeding since January this year. However, not even a single challan was issued in Mohali for speeding for April, May and June.

The police department blames the deployment of cops in the Lok Sabha elections, held between April 11 and May 23. A senior officer with traffic wing Mohali pleading anonymity said, “During the Lok Sabha elections, majority of the staff was engaged in election duty due to which other things took a back seat.”

Tightening the noose

With Mohali being sought as the ‘after party destination’, the traffic police have tightened the noose around drunk drivers. Since January this year, 879 drunk drivers have been challaned. Last year 1,945 drink driver were challaned as against 625 drunk drivers challaned in 2017. However, despite the Supreme Court recommendations, Mohali is yet to implement suspension of licences as Punjab is yet to implement the same.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:42 IST