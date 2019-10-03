e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

With 9,923 challans in nine months, red light jumping cases highest in Mohali

Mohali figures among the top three districts of Punjab with highest fatalities in road accidents

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:42 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustantimes
         

Driving in Mohali? Be cautious as people hardly seem to stop at the red light, which is proved by the 9,923 challans issued since January this year for jumping the red light.

Even though jumping the red light jumping is the most common traffic violation in Mohali but the number of challans issued are coming down steadily over last three years.

In 2018, the traffic wing had issued 13,993 challans for red light jumping against 23,219 challans issued for same in 2017.

“Despite the manpower constrains we are committed to make sure that people do not violate traffic rules. People brag about violating traffic rules with pride and this mindset of the drivers needs to change. We are working towards it by holding awareness campaigns in schools and educational institutes,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Recently Mohali figured among the top three districts of Punjab with highest fatalities in road accidents. According to the report prepared under Punjab Vision Zero and Tandarust Punjab Mission — Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali are the top three districts, respectively, where the rate of fatal road mishaps almost doubles the state’s average.

“Previously, there have been gaps in checking the violations but now we have started holding nakas on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to check drunk driving and over-speeding cases. This will bring down the traffic violations and ensure safer roads,” said the SSP.

Speeding: No challan in 3 months

In Mohali — that witnessed 183 deaths since January this year with speed being one of the primary causes of the accidents — the traffic police has challaned 366 persons for speeding since January this year. However, not even a single challan was issued in Mohali for speeding for April, May and June.

The police department blames the deployment of cops in the Lok Sabha elections, held between April 11 and May 23. A senior officer with traffic wing Mohali pleading anonymity said, “During the Lok Sabha elections, majority of the staff was engaged in election duty due to which other things took a back seat.”

Tightening the noose

With Mohali being sought as the ‘after party destination’, the traffic police have tightened the noose around drunk drivers. Since January this year, 879 drunk drivers have been challaned. Last year 1,945 drink driver were challaned as against 625 drunk drivers challaned in 2017. However, despite the Supreme Court recommendations, Mohali is yet to implement suspension of licences as Punjab is yet to implement the same.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:42 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities