With Class-12 results out, Punjab Technical University starts online registration process

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:48 IST

With the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class-12 results out, colleges affiliated with Punjab Technical University have started their online registration process.

With colleges being bombarded with queries in the run up to the admission season, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology, Ghumar Mandi, has started the online registration process and has also started a student enquiry forum to address students’ concerns.

Principal professor Harpreet Singh said, “We are receiving an average 30 queries a daily and many students are coming to the institute to enquire about the admission process. We are also receiving online enquiries. All queries are being answered.

The college offers a bachelor of science degree in fashion designing, bachelor of hotel management and catering technology (BHMCT), bachelor of business administration (BBA), bachelor of computer applications (BCA), master of computer applications (MCA), masters of business administration (MBA) and bachelor of commerce (honours).

Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT), Civil lines, had started an online registration-cum-enquiry module for students seeking admission to graduate and post-graduate courses in April. The module is receiving all the more enquiries after the result declaration.

Director Harpreet Kaur said, “A team looks after the registration process and the response from students has increased after Class-12 results were declared. Many students and their parents are visiting the college to enquire after the admission process.”

As per information, students can fill the online forms on the college website kimtludhiana.org where they will also get information regarding different courses such as MBA, MCA, BBA and BCA. The registered candidates will be given online guidance about the eligibility criteria and admission process.

Meanwhile, colleges affiliated with Panjab University are waiting for the academic calendar, which is expected to be released by authorities next week. Colleges affiliated with PU will start the registration process soon after.

