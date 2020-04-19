e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / With no trains running due to coronavirus lockdown, KDMC begins dismantling Dombivli rail overbridge

With no trains running due to coronavirus lockdown, KDMC begins dismantling Dombivli rail overbridge

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:09 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) started the work of dismantling the 39-year-old rail overbridge in Dombivli on Friday.

The rail overbridge was shut in September last year after it was declared unsafe by Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in May 2019 after an audit.

“The civic body and Central Railway decided to carry out the dismantling work during the lockdown period as only goods trains are plying now,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

The work of dismantling the bridge will take at least 15 days. KDMC said the work of repairing the bridge will take at least six months.

“The entire work will depend on the blocks carried out by Central Railway and also removal of cables by the state electricity board,” added Koli.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “The railways will hold blocks to complete the work.”

Officials from the civic body said the bridge repair work will cost ₹10.5 crore.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities