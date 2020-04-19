With no trains running due to coronavirus lockdown, KDMC begins dismantling Dombivli rail overbridge

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:09 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) started the work of dismantling the 39-year-old rail overbridge in Dombivli on Friday.

The rail overbridge was shut in September last year after it was declared unsafe by Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in May 2019 after an audit.

“The civic body and Central Railway decided to carry out the dismantling work during the lockdown period as only goods trains are plying now,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

The work of dismantling the bridge will take at least 15 days. KDMC said the work of repairing the bridge will take at least six months.

“The entire work will depend on the blocks carried out by Central Railway and also removal of cables by the state electricity board,” added Koli.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “The railways will hold blocks to complete the work.”

Officials from the civic body said the bridge repair work will cost ₹10.5 crore.